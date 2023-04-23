Kerala Police detain man after he sent a threat letter before PM Modi’s visit

The Kerala Police detained a man on Sunday who is suspected of writing a letter threatening to commit suicide by detonating a bomb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in the state on April 24 and 25 to participate in a number of events. Police detained Kochi resident Xavier, who owns a business there, on suspicion of writing the threatening letter under someone else’s name. Following a thorough investigation, we have detained the man. This was a component of a personal grudge; he wanted the person mentioned in the letter to be detained said City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman. The Malayalam letter, addressed to Kochi resident N J Johny, was delivered last week to the police after being picked up at the office of BJP state president K Surendran. Following the media broadcast of a report by ADGP (Intelligence), word of the letter was made public on Saturday. Surendran met with the media after the news broke and stated that he had given the state police chief the threatening letter a week earlier.