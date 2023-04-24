Archery World Cup 2023: Indian men’s recurve team wins silver

Antalya: In archery, Indian men’s recurve team won silver medal in the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya, Turkey. The Indian team of B. Dhiraj, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai, lost ‘4-5 (54-55, 50-56, 59-58, 56-55, 28-28)’ to China in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, Dhiraj who made his World Cup debut this year won bronze medal by defeating Ilfat Abdullin of Kazakhstan 7-3 (28-28, 29-26, 28-29, 29-27, 29-27) in individual recurve section.

India ended the event with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal . Indian archers had bagged two gold medals in compound events.