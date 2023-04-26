Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke welcomes their first child together

Daniel Radcliffe, known for his role as Harry Potter, and his girlfriend Erin Darke have welcomed their first child together, according to a representative for the actor. The baby’s sex and exact birthdate have not been disclosed to the media. Fans of the actor have expressed their joy on social media, with one commenting on how time flies and another expressing happiness for the couple.

The news of the baby’s arrival comes after it was reported in March that the couple, who starred together in Miracle Workers, were expecting their first child. Darke, who is 38 years old, was seen sporting a baby bump in a black zip-up hoodie during a walk with Radcliffe in New York City.

Radcliffe and Darke have been in a relationship since they met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012. Radcliffe was only 12 years old when he was cast as the iconic character of Harry Potter in the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in 2001. He went on to appear in all eight of the subsequent films based on the series.

Recently, Radcliffe played the lead role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biopic about musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, for which he received a nomination for a British Academy Film Award (Bafta).