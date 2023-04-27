Female police officer found dead in her home

An official said on Wednesday that a 30-year-old female police sub-inspector (PSI) who was facing disciplinary action for a long absence from work was found dead at her home in the Mumbai suburb of Kurla (East). According to the official, the deceased was Sheetal Yedke, who worked at the Nehru Nagar Police Station in Kurla (East).

The cause of death was unknown, he said, adding that the police had filed an accidental death report. According to the official, Yedke was absent from work for more than a year, which resulted in disciplinary action being taken against her. Her death was discovered after neighbours reported a foul odour emanating from the PSI’s flat for the previous two days. According to him, police officers broke into the flat and discovered Yedke dead. The body, which had begun to decompose, was taken to a civic-run hospital for a post-mortem examination, according to the official, who added that an investigation was underway.