Foreign exchange reserves of India drop to $584.24 billion

Mumbai: Foreign exchange reserves of the country depreciated by $2.164 billion to $584.248 billion for the week ending April 21. The Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed this. In the last week, the forex reserves had risen by $1.657 billion to $586.412 billion. The forex reserves had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FCA is the largest component of the forex reserves. It includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs) drop by $2.146 billion to $514.489 billion. Gold reserves dropped by $24 million to $46.151 billion. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $19 million to $18.431 billion.