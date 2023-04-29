Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at the coronation of King Charles III in UK

India’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been selected to attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the United Kingdom on May 6, 2023. This marks nearly seven decades since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, where former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had represented India. While the UK initially invited Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar will be attending the event instead. The coronation ceremony will take place at the Abbey Church of Westminster, and it will be attended by 2,000 guests.

Other notable attendees at the event include Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Meanwhile, the US will be represented by First Lady Jill Biden. The invitation for the coronation has been designed by Andrew Jamieson and features the Green Man motif, an ancient figure from British folklore symbolizing spring and rebirth to mark the new reign. It is also the first time Camilla will be referred to as a queen. The invitation includes the UK coat of arms, emblematic flowers, and a British wildflower meadow and wildlife.

However, Camilla will not be wearing a crown adorned with the Kohinoor diamond during the proceedings due to its controversial history. The diamond was obtained by the British during India’s colonial period and is viewed as a symbol of the country’s exploitation and looting.

In September of last year, Indian President Droupadi Murmu had visited London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and sign the condolence book on behalf of the Indian government, following her death at the age of 96 in Scotland.

British PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will lead a procession carrying the UK flag at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. The flag will be carried by a high-ranking RAF cadet, according to the Buckingham Palace. This coronation ceremony marks a significant event in the UK and is an opportunity for world leaders to come together to celebrate the beginning of a new reign.