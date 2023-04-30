PM’s Mann Ki Baat celebrating a century

PM Narendra Modi will speak on the 100th episode of the monthly radio talk show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday at 11 a.m. This will be a historic programme because it will be broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters in New York. The Mann Ki Baat programme debuted on October 3, 2014, and has since become an important component of the government-citizen outreach programme. Every month, the prime minister addresses the nation via radio. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a massive outreach to ensure that Mann Ki Baat’s 100th episode is successful and memorable.

On this historic occasion, the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters in New York. “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” said the Permanent Mission of India to the UN on Twitter. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili, in addition to 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects.