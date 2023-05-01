Price of commercial LPG cylinders reduced by Rs 171.5 per unit

According to sources on Monday, petroleum and oil marketing companies have reduced the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50 with immediate effect. Following the change, the current retail price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,856.50. Their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit last month as well, to Rs 2,028 per unit.

On March 1, this year, petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

Commercial cylinder prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 for the last time on September 1, last year. Commercial LPG cylinder prices were reduced by Rs 36 on August 1, 2022. Prior to that, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were reduced by Rs 8.5 per unit on July 6.