Know all do’s and don’ts during pregnancy

Pregnancy is an incredible experience for every woman. But several women often experience stress, anxiety and depression throughout the pregnancy period. Several studies suggest that stress affects not only pregnant women but also their babies.

Here are some do’s and don’ts that one must follow during pregnancy:

Get a good night sleep: Pregnant women should sleep at least 7-8 hours per night. They must avoid drinking caffeine and reduce screen time before bedtime to improve the quality of sleep during pregnancy.

Do workout: Pregnant women must stay active during pregnancy. It is important for the health of both the mother and the baby. Regular exercise can help improve cardiovascular health, increase muscle strength and endurance, and reduce the risk of gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia.

Do stay hydrated: Drinking enough water helps regulate body temperature, maintain healthy blood pressure, and prevent constipation. It can also reduce the risk of urinary tract infections and preterm labor.

Do choose a healthy diet: A well-balanced diet should include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy products.

Don’t smoke: The chemicals in tobacco smoke can cross the placenta and reach the fetus, increasing the risk of a range of health problems such as premature birth, low birth weight, stillbirth, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Don’t drink alcohol: The alcohol passes through the placenta to the fetus, which can lead to fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) and other related problems.