Met Gala 2023: Serena Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian reveals second pregnancy

New York: Ace tennis player Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian revealed her second pregnancy at Met Gala 2023 red carpet. Serena wore a fitted black gown with a white skirt and flaunted her baby bump. While her husband, a classy black tuxedo.

Serena Williams arrives at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RViiJ204dx — Met Gala 2023 (@MetGala23) May 2, 2023

23-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram on Tuesday and dropped a couple of pictures from her Met Gala look. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ‘Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala’.

See post here:-

Last year, Serena Williams said she has not retired from tennis yet and that the chances of her returning to the court are ‘very high’ after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after the recently concluded US Open. ‘I am not retired’, Williams said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company.

Williams announced her retirement from tennis on August 9, saying she is ‘evolving away’ from the sport. The 40-year-old tennis star said that the best word to describe what she is up to is ‘evolution’ and that she wants to grow her family. ‘I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people’, Serena said in an article for Vogue magazine.

The Met Gala livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue’s special correspondent. This year’s theme is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.