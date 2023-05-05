After 33 years, Napoli claims Serie A championship title.

Napoli has won their third Serie A championship title, marking their first victory in 33 years. On Thursday, a 1-1 draw at Udinese secured their unassailable lead in the standings. The triumph brought an end to the city’s long-awaited Scudetto, last won in 1986-87 and 1989-90 under the leadership of Argentine legend Diego Maradona. Victor Osimhen scored the goal that secured the championship with five games remaining in the season. ‘We’ve waited so many years for this moment, and to be able to deliver the Scudetto to the Neapolitans is something we will never forget,’ said Osimhen. Napoli holds a comfortable position at the top of the table with 80 points, while second-placed Lazio is 16 points behind.

At the capacity Stadio Friuli, visiting supporters held banners with the image of the late Maradona, eagerly anticipating the long-coveted Scudetto. The opening goal by Sandi Lovric after 13 minutes dampened the spirits of Napoli fans. However, the team stepped up their attack, and Osimhen fired in the equalizer in the 53rd minute, sparking jubilant celebrations among the visiting fans. Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri kept the scoreline at 1-1, blocking Piotr Zielinski’s half-volley. As the final whistle blew, Napoli supporters rushed onto the pitch to celebrate the momentous occasion alongside the players.

‘We were the underdogs at the start of the season. Not many believed in us, and so many people wrote us off,’ said Osimhen. ‘We believed from the start of the season that we have this great squad that can deliver the Scudetto.’