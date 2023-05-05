Anil Dujana, a UP gangster killed in a police encounter

A Special Task Force (STF) team murdered gangster Anil Dujana in an encounter in Meerut on Thursday. Dujana was charged under the UP Gangsters Act as well as the National Security Act, and he had 64 cases against him, including various murder and extortion charges.

He was released on bail from Tihar jail last week and was charged by Gautam Budh Nagar police with threatening to kill the widow of a murder victim and an eyewitness to the crime in two new cases. Dujana, the main accused in Jaychand Pradhan’s murder, was arrested in that case four years ago and sent to Tihar jail. According to an STF officer, authorities received information that Dujana and his colleagues were planning to commit a murder in the Sardhana area.The STF squad, commanded by SP Brijesh Singh, collected 16 used cartridges as well as a weapon from the scene of the incident. The Scorpio in which Dujana was riding was also apprehended.