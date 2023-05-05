CPI(M) area committee member found hanged to death inside party office in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: Pathanamthitta area committee member of CPI(M), TR Pradeep, was found dead inside a party office at Elanthoor on Friday. Pradeep was found hanging by 5 pm. According to locals, Pradeep had financial issues.

According to colleagues, the person had been in the office till 10 am. He had scheduled an area committee meeting at 3 pm. However, when the party workers reached the area committee office for the meeting, he was not seen. They tried him on the phone but he did not attend the call.

Later, his body was found in a locked room in the branch committee office. The body was found by a party worker. Pradeep was a farmer and had been elected to the area committee for a second term.