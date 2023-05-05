Incredible market, dynamism, and vibrancy: Apple CEO praises on India

Apple CEO Tim Cook has stated that India is a “incredibly exciting market” and a “major focus” for the company, noting that business in India “set a quarterly record, grew very strong, double-digits year over year.”

The company’s senior executive stated that India is at a “tipping point” during the company’s Q2 results call. Apple embarked on an ambitious retail expansion in India this month, opening two stores in Mumbai and Delhi during Cook’s first visit to the nation in seven years. During the quarterly earnings call, Cook stated that the two stores are “off to a great start.”

“When it comes to the business in India, we did set a quarterly record and grew by double digits year over year.”So, taking a step back, it was quite a terrific quarter for us, and India is an extraordinarily intriguing market,” Cook added.

The Apple CEO complimented the market’s “dynamism” and claimed that its “vibrancy is unbelievable.”