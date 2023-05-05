Kerala church fiercely opposes the legalisation of same-sex marriages

The Syro-Malabar Church, an influential Catholic church in Kerala, has praised the Union Government’s Supreme Court stance against same-sex marriages, saying that legalising such relationships is unnatural and an injustice to the country’s family system.The Church believes that same-sex marriage violates children’s rights to be born and grow up in a natural partnership between a man and a woman.Giving it legal recognition may even spark calls to legalise sexual diseases such as physical attraction to youngsters and animals, according to the Syro-Malabar Church’s Public Affairs Commission.

The church stated that it had officially communicated its concerns to India’s President.According to a statement made by the Public Affairs Commission, the Church presented its position to the President in response to the Centre’s request for input from civil society on the topic of same-sex marriage.The church praised the government for submitting a counter-affidavit before the Supreme Court opposing legalising same-sex weddings.