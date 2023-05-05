Sharad Pawar asked by Tamil Nadu’s CM to think again about leaving NCP leader post

MK Stalin, the chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has asked Sharad Pawar to reconsider his intention to step down as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) before the impending general elections in 2024.

Last Tuesday, veteran politician Sharad Pawar resigned from his position as leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, the political organisation he founded more than 20 years ago.

Taking to Twitter, the Tamil Nadu CM wrote, ‘With national politics centred around upcoming 2024 General Elections, I request, Sharad Pawar, one of the tallest leaders, crucial in strengthening secular alliance across India, to reconsider his decision to relinquish the President post of NCP chief and continue to lead NCP.’

The plea from the DMK chief came just before the Friday meeting of the 18-member committee Pawar convened to choose the next NCP leader.

Outside the party office in Mumbai, NCP members chanted in Sharad Pawar’s favour prior to the party meeting.