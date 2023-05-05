Strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitude strikes Japan

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Japan’s western prefecture Ishikawa on Friday. No tsunami warning was issued after the quake. There were no reports of damage or injuries and no abnormalities were detected at the Shika nuclear power plant located in Ishikawa prefecture, as well as at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in neighbouring prefecture of Niigata.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.