Terrorist financing channels must be seized and closed down without exception: Jaishankar

India called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday to focus on forcefully battling terrorism, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar declaring that the threat must be addressed in all forms, including cross-border terrorism, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. In the presence of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, China’s Qin Gang, and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar warned in his address to the SCO conclave that turning away from terrorism would be damaging to the grouping’s security interests.

The external affairs minister stated that all channels of funding for terrorist activity must be seized and blocked. While the world was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the threat of terrorism persisted, he said, in remarks aimed at Pakistan. The world is currently confronting a slew of issues as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic and geopolitical upheavals, and these events have disrupted global supply chains, he noted. In Afghanistan, he stated that the situation there is still at the “centre of our attention.” He stated that our efforts should be focused on the welfare of the Afghan people. Our urgent goals in Afghanistan include humanitarian assistance, ensuring a truly inclusive administration, defeating terrorism, and protecting the rights of women, children, and minorities, according to Jaishankar.