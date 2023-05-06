YouTuber lost his life while trying to ride bike at 300 km per hour

According to sources, YouTuber Agastya Chauhan died Thursday while attempting to race his bike at 300 km per hour. The tragedy occurred while the professional rider was riding from Agra to Delhi on the Yamuna Highway. Chauhan had a big social media following, particularly on YouTube, where his more than 1.2 million viewers enjoyed watching him perform daring exploits on his Kawasaki Ninja superbike.

According to the sources, Chauhan’s bike collided with a divider while attempting to race at 300 kmph. He was killed on the scene after suffering lethal injuries. Agastya Chauhan’s helmet was shattered in the incident. On May 2, the YouTuber posted his final video on his channel ‘PRO RIDER 1000,’ which has since been swamped with condolences. According to one commenter on the video, “he taught his subscribers a really important lesson by giving away his life: drive safely.”