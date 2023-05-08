Sammana alleges Sharad Pawar failed to groom his successor, while NCP warns against provocation

The Nationalist Congress official (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has come under fire from Saamana, the official publication of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), for failing to prepare a successor who could lead the party forward. However, the newspaper commended Sharad Pawar for his ‘masterstroke’ in undermining the BJP’s strategy of splintering the NCP with his resignation incident.

‘There is no doubt that Pawar is a big leader on the national platform and his word has respect in national politics. However, he has failed to create a successor who can take his party forward. And that is the reason why his party was rattled when he decided to resign as the president. Every party worker was worried about his fate,’ the paper, with Sena MP Sanjay Raut as its Executive Editor, said in an editorial. added.

‘The moment Pawar announced his decision to step down from party president’s post, it caused a sensation in national politics which was but natural. More than national politics, it affected his party more. Because Sharad Pawar means Nationalist Congress Party. But the leadership that took the party forward after Sharad Pawar could not attain his stature in the politics,’ it added.

Sharad Pawar rescinded his resignation as NCP president on Friday in the face of increasing pressure from startled party officials. This occurred three days after Sharad Pawar declared his intention to resign as NCP leader, casting doubt on efforts to forge an opposition coalition in front of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Pawar, according to the editorial, had no choice but to continue serving as president.