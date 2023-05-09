Over 100 students from Bihar returned from Manipur

More than 100 Bihar students were brought back from Manipur, which has been racked by unrest for some time.According to an official, the Nitish Kumar government commissioned a special aeroplane that ferried 142 pupils from Bihar and another 21 from neighbouring Jharkhand.Jharkhand students will be bused back to their home state, and the jet landed at Patna airport about noon.The boys and girls who had gone to the strife-torn northeastern state to further their education felt a feeling of relief.They were all in agreement, however, that no student from outside Manipur was targeted during the violence.

According to Bihar government officials, the chief minister has instructed the resident commissioner in New Delhi to keep in touch with authorities in Manipur and do what is necessary if more people from the state are discovered to be in need of assistance in the restive north-eastern province.However, officials reported on Tuesday that the situation in Manipur is improving, with no new reports of any untoward incidents, and that curfew has been lifted in all 11 districts where it had been imposed.