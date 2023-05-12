Arjun Munda says, Appoint nodal officer to ensure benefits of central schemes reach tribals

According to an official release, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda requested on Thursday that Kerala designate a nodal officer to make sure that tribal people receive the advantages of central government programmes.

Munda demanded a study into the growing newborn death rate in the Attappadi region when visiting the state, the report claimed.

According to the statement, the minister expressed worry that even after 75 years of independence, tribal people in Kerala, who make up only 2% of the population, still do not have access to land rights.

Munda underscored the Modi administration’s commitment to giving tribal children in India quality education in their home tongue and announced the opening of Eklavya Model Residential Schools in 740 areas with a high tribal population.