Launched ambulance service for ailing domestic animals

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, established an ambulance service for sick domestic animals, including cows, in the state on Friday. On the occasion, he also introduced a toll-free number — “1962”– to facilitate the availability of ambulances, as well as a veterinarian and an assistant for offering doorstep services for the treatment of domestic animals. At an occasion in the state capital, Chouhan launched 406 services under the ‘Pashu Chikitsa Ambulance’ (animal ambulance) scheme.

Today, the day has come when ambulances are available not only for human beings but also for animals in the state, he declared on the occasion. Vehicles detected illegally carrying cows would be impounded in the state, according to the CM. He also announced that organic farmers will be awarded Rs 900 per month for keeping cows, with the first instalment going to 22,000 farmers this month. Furthermore, Chouhan stated that work is underway to establish ‘Govardhan’ plants in various parts of the state to produce compressed natural gas (CNG) from cow manure acquired from farmers. Chouhan proposed using ‘gaukashta’ (wood created by compressing cow dung) for funerals in order to make ‘gaushalas’ self-sufficient, which will assist farmers generate more revenue while also conserving the environment.