In Dubai -Amritsar flight, drunken male passenger molested air hostess

On a flight from Dubai to Amritsar, a male passenger was detained for allegedly abusing an air hostess while intoxicated, according to authorities. Rajinder Singh, a resident of the Punjabi town of Kotli in Jalandhar, is accused of arguing angrily with the air hostess on Saturday and then molesting her, according to the police. The air hostess informed the crew about the occurrence. According to authorities, the accused was in a drunken state. The airline’s assistant security manager then filed a police report after the crew members informed the Amritsar control room about the incident.

According to them, the culprit was apprehended following his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here. Singh was charged with Sections 354 (attack or criminal force on a lady with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture, or act designed to offend a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.