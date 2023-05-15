Teenager detained from Gujarat for killing a man

Police announced on Monday that a 19-year-old guy had been detained for allegedly killing a man after a brawl in Shahdara, east Delhi. The incident happened late on May 6 in Vishwas Nagar when the accused, Karan, attempted to grab a liquor bottle from a man named Suraj. Rahul, Suraj’s brother, joined them as the debate heated up and repeatedly slapped the teenager. Rahul is 35 years old.

Rahul was on his way home later around 11.30 p.m. when Karan grabbed him and stabbed him several times. The former was taken to a hospital where, according to the police, he passed away from his wounds. After the event, the accused fled to Surat, where he made phone call to his father from an unidentified number about running away to Mumbai, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena. The DCP added that Karan was apprehended on Saturday from a factory yard where he was working with the assistance of the Surat Police Crime Branch.

After the lockdown caused by Covid, Karan had fled the school. According to the authorities, the boy used to drink every day and did not get along well with his family.