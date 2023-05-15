Woman shot and killed at Gurdwara for drinking liquor which hurt religious sentiments

A 33-year-old lady was shot dead late Sunday night in Patiala’s Dukh Niwaran Sahib Gurdwara by another devotee because she was allegedly under the influence of booze and offended his religious sensitivities. According to sources, Parminder Kaur arrived at the old gurdwara in Patiala from Zirakpur in Chandigarh and was allegedly drinking near the sarovar (holy water tank). A few devotees objected to her drinking, and Sagar Malhotra, an attendant (volunteer), stopped her. Kaur became furious and broke the bottle, hitting Malhotra in the arm.

The fanatics overpowered her and took her to the manager’s room. The manager then attempted to question the woman about her credentials and other information, but she did not respond properly. The gurdwara administration then phoned the police. Someone standing nearby fired four rounds at Kaur as police officers were carrying her into custody from the manager’s room. Kaur passed away on the spot. The accused, Nirmaljit Singh Saini, 32, of Urban Estate in Patiala, is a property dealer and frequent visitor to the gurdwara. Sagar Malhotra, the attendant, was also hurt in the shooting.

Police said that the accused never knew the lady and he took this drastic move in heat of the moment. The accused Singh was apprehended, and the weapon used in the crime was recovered. The gurdwara’s CCTV footage has been scanned. Meanwhile, more police have been stationed around the gurdwara grounds. A murder and arms act complaint has been filed at the Anaj Mandi Police Station.