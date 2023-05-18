IMD predicts relief from scorching heat

On Wednesday, 22 locations in Odisha reported temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. The daytime temperature reached above 44 degrees Celsius at at least three sites. According to the weather service, there will be little relief from the scorching temperatures in the next five days, even if no heat wave advisory has been issued.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be no significant shift in daytime temperatures that will disrupt daily life. During the period, the mercury is expected to remain at 42 degrees Celsius or higher in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, and Nuapada districts, according to the national weather forecaster. The IMD advised people to exercise caution when going outside between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., since hot and humid weather is expected to persist throughout the week.

The day after thunderstorm activity brought much-needed relief from the searing heat, the temperature warmed up once more. At 44.1 degrees Celsius, Sonepur and Angul were the hottest, followed by Boudh at 44 degrees Celsius. On the day, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius. The heavy humidity made the weather intolerable.