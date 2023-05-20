Due to allegations of corruption, Sameer Wankhede to face action from CBIC

The parent cadre of the former Mumbai zonal head of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), is prepared to take action against him on suspicion of corruption.

In order to secure Aryan Khan’s release in the well-known drugs-on-cruise case, Wankhede allegedly tried to extort Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The department took into consideration the NCB’s vigilance report after sharing it with CBIC in accordance with CCS guidelines.

Wankhede will be the subject of departmental proceedings started by CBIC.

Wankhede was assigned to the department’s Tax Payers Service Wing in Chennai after being repatriated from NCB as a result of the vigilance investigation into the Cordelia Cruise case.

Other than the NCB’s vigilance report, according to top CBIC sources, not many other disciplinary issues involving Wankhede have surfaced.

The NCB’s vigilance report lists Wankhede as having difficulties with corruption, misbehaviour, extortion, breaking CCS regulations, and disproportionate assets.

Extortion and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act are mentioned in the CBI case against Wankhede.

Once the department’s disciplinary process is over, the CBIC action might also result in Wankhede’s suspension or receiving additional treatment from the department.