EPFO adds 1.39 crore members during 2022-23 fiscal

New Delhi : Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 1.39 crore members during the financial year 2022-23. It has added over 13 lakh members in March this year. The provisional payroll data released by EPFO has revealed this.

As per the data released by the Union Labour and Employment Ministry, out of 13.40 lakh members added during March, over 7 lakh new members have come under ambit of EPFO for the first time. Among the newly joined members, highest enrolment is in the age-group of 18 to 21 years with 2.35 lakh members, followed by the age-group of 22 to 25 years with around 2 lakh members.

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as the updation of employee records is a continuous process. The previous data hence gets updated every month.