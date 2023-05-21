Former Udupi MLA U R Sabhapathi passes away

Former Udupi MLA U R Sabhapathi died on Sunday at his home in Udupi following a brief illness, according to family sources. Sabhapathi, 71, has been ill for a while and has not responded to treatment. His wife, daughter, and two boys survive him. Sabhapathi was a Karnataka Congress Party (KCP) MLA from the Udupi Assembly constituency in 1994. Later, the KCP amalgamated with the Congress, and he was re-elected as a Congress candidate from Udupi in 1999. In the 2004 elections, he was defeated by Raghupati Bhat of the BJP. Sabhapathi joined the JD (S) and ran for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in the 2012 Lok Sabha elections. Sabhapathi served on the zilla panchayat of Dakshina Kannada. He was also the president of the Youth Congress in Dakshina Kannada (North).