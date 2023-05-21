Former Udupi MLA U R Sabhapathi passes away

Former Udupi MLA U R Sabhapathi died on Sunday at his home in Udupi following a brief illness, according to family sources. Sabhapathi, 71, has been ill for a while and has not responded to treatment. His wife, daughter, and two boys survive him. Sabhapathi was a Karnataka Congress Party (KCP) MLA from the Udupi Assembly constituency in 1994. Later, the KCP amalgamated with the Congress, and he was re-elected as a Congress candidate from Udupi in 1999. In the 2004 elections, he was defeated by Raghupati Bhat of the BJP. Sabhapathi joined the JD (S) and ran for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in the 2012 Lok Sabha elections. Sabhapathi served on the zilla panchayat of Dakshina Kannada. He was also the president of the Youth Congress in Dakshina Kannada (North).
Post Your Comments