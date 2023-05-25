This country named ‘most miserable country’, know India’s rank

New York: African country, Zimbabwe has been named as the most ‘miserable country’ in the world. Zimbabwe is in the top of the Annual Misery Index (HAMI) released by renowned economist Steve Hanke. A total of 157 countries were analysed for the rankings.

The Annual Misery Index is compiled by Steve Hanke. Steve Hanke is a professor of Applied Economics at John Hopkins University. The indexes are the sum of unemployment (multiplied by two), inflation, and bank-lending rates, minus the annual percentage change in real GDP per capita.

‘’Thanks to stunning inflation, high unemployment, high lending rates, and anemic real GDP growth, Zimbabwe clocks in as the WORLD’S MOST MISERABLE COUNTRY in the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index. Need I say more?’’ Steve Hanke tweeted. Inflation has touched 243.8% last year in Zimbabwe.

Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Argentina, Yemen, Ukraine, Cuba, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Haiti, Angola, Tonga, and Ghana are the other countries in the top 15 list of most miserable nations.

Switzerland is the most-happiest country in the list as it had the lowest HAMI score. The second-happiest country was Kuwait, followed by Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Niger, Thailand, Togo, and Malta. Finland, which has been ranked the world’s happiest country for six years in a row by the World Happiness Report, was ranked 109th on the misery index.

India ranked 103 on the list. Unemployment is the main reason for this rank for India. The US ranked 134th on the list, with unemployment as the leading culprit of misery.