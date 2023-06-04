Side effects of drinking too much tea

Experts have found that excess consumption of tea may ignite several health problems like sleeplessness, stress and bad metabolism.Here are the side effects of excess tea consumption:

Increases anxiety and stress: Tea leaves naturally contain caffeine. Overconsuming caffeine may contribute to feelings of anxiety, stress, and restlessness. It also triggers headaches, muscle tension, and nervousness.

Poor sleep or Sleep disorders: The presence of caffeine affects your sleep. Melatonin is a hormone that signals your brain that it is time to sleep. Some research suggests that caffeine may inhibit melatonin production, resulting in poor sleep quality.

Low nutrient absorption: Increased intake of caffeine can actually hamper your digestion and reduce the absorption of nutrition. Tea is a rich source of a class of compounds called tannins, which bind to iron in certain foods, rendering it unavailable for absorption in your digestive tract.

Also, drinking tea, especially milk-based tea can make you feel nauseated, this is due to the presence of tannins, which irritates the digestive tissue and leads to bloating, discomfort, and stomach ache.

Harmful for pregnant women: Excessive consumption of tea can be harmful for the mother as well as her unborn baby. Reportedly, high caffeine intake from tea can lead to complications such as miscarriage or premature birth and more.