Ayesha Shroff, wife of Jackie Shroff and mother of Tiger Shroff becomes a victim of cheating

Ayesha Shroff, the former film producer, wife of Jackie Shroff, and mother of Tiger Shroff, has fallen victim to a case of cheating. According to reports, Shroff has been swindled out of Rs 58 lakh.

An FIR has been filed at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station for the cheating case. The accused, Alan Fernandes, has been charged under sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR states, “Fernandes was appointed director at the MMA Matrix firm in 2018. He is accused of collecting money to organize 11 tournaments in India and abroad through the firm and depositing Rs 58.53 lakh in his personal account.” Currently, the investigation is ongoing.

According to India Today, Alan worked as the Director of Operations at MMA Matrix Company from November 20, 2018. He allegedly received a significant amount of money from the company for organizing 11 tournaments in India and abroad under the company’s name. The total amount collected from December 2018 to January 2023 was Rs 58,53,591 in the company’s bank account.

The MMA Matrix company is owned by Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha.

In 2015, Ayesha had previously filed a cheating case against actor Sahil Khan, accusing him of fraud. However, in 2021, the Bombay High Court quashed the FIRs registered at a police station. The case was related to pending dues worth Rs 4 crores.

In an interview with ETimes, Ayesha stated, “It was an out-of-court settlement. But let me tell you, I withdrew the cases 5 years ago. It has come to light only now simply because the quashing happened today. There’s a procedure that was meant to be followed after the withdrawal of the complaint, and that took time.”

Ayesha, 63, is a model and actor known for her role in the 1984 movie Teri Baahon Mein. In 2000, she ventured into production and backed the Govinda-starrer Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. Two years later, she produced Boom, which marked Amitabh Bachchan’s appearance and was Katrina Kaif’s Bollywood debut. However, the movie performed poorly at the box office.