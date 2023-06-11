United States faces a shortage of cancer medicines

Currently, there is a shortage of cancer medicines in the United States, leading to the substitution of patients’ medications and, in some cases, treatment postponements.

According to NBC reports, more than a dozen medications, including carboplatin and cisplatin, which are commonly used in cancer treatment, have experienced limited supply in recent months. The scarcity is affecting patients with various types of cancer. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network conducted a study last month, revealing that almost all centers faced insufficient supply of these drugs.

A California cancer patient highlighted the scarcity issue in an interview with the Financial Times. He was denied access to cisplatin by his insurance provider, citing that it is only permitted for curable malignancies.

The University of Utah Drug Information Service reported that about 20 chemotherapy medicines were difficult to procure by the end of March.

Dr. Robert Carlson, CEO of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, expressed concerns about the situation, stating that oncologists nationwide are rushing to find suitable alternatives for their patients.

Switching cancer medications has consequences, as oncology specialist Jennifer Rubatt explained in an interview. She mentioned the need for drug substitutions due to the unavailability of first-choice drugs for newly diagnosed ovarian cancer patients.

The shortage of these cancer medications worsened rapidly, according to Mike Ganio of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. A facility in India that manufactures both drugs halted production due to quality issues, leading to the scarcity.

To address the shortage, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action by allowing the temporary importation of select cisplatin formulations approved by foreign businesses registered with the FDA. The FDA has authorized Qilu Pharmaceutical, a cisplatin maker, to ship the medication to the US.

The FDA’s actions have been seen as a positive step by the End Drug Shortages Alliance, as it is expected to help patients access the medication and prevent treatment delays.

The facility in India will need to resume full production, and Intas Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer, has received permission from the FDA to continue delivering medications, including cisplatin and carboplatin, after conducting independent product testing and reviews. The FDA remains committed to assisting the industry in meeting patient needs for oncology drugs impacted by shortages.