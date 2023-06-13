Dinu Randive Memorial Award will be presented to veteran journalist Olga Tellis

Olga Tellis, a veteran journalist who has worked in the profession for almost five decades, will receive the Dinu Randive Memorial Award.

Tellis will receive the prize on June 16 at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh in the presence of veteran journalist Kumar Ketkar, according to a statement released by the selection committee on Monday.

The jury for the award, named after journalist and freedom fighter Dinu Randive, was led by Bhalchandra Mungekar, former Rajya Sabha MP and Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, and three journalists.

Tellis’ journalism career spans five decades, and she has worked for magazines such as ‘Sunday,’ as a business correspondent for the Observer of Business and Politics, and as a writer for ‘Blitz.’