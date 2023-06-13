Rains cause a halt to beach activities in Goa

With the pre-monsoon spell in Goa, all beach activities have put to a halt, and lifeguards have installed red flags at dangerous places, according to an official on Monday. The beach shacks, which are provided by the state tourism administration, are being removed as the shoreline takes on a deserted appearance. Crowds are thinning out at numerous beaches due to rising water levels, a phenomena connected with the southwest monsoon.

According to a senior official from Drishti Marine, a lifeguard organisation, beaches will be restricted for swimming and other activities like as water sports owing to weather conditions and the arrival of the monsoon. He stated that severe rainfall and huge waves are predicted to reach the shore during the monsoon, and that people should avoid the area. According to the official, red flags are being posted at several locations to warn tourists not to enter the sea.