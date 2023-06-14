KSRTC issues regulations after a girl dies in Haveri after falling from an overcrowded bus

Following the death of a 14-year-old girl who lost her balance and fell off a packed North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus in the Haveri district, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued safety advice to its workers.

Here are the updated safety recommendations.

• The crew should ensure that the doors of the bus are in good condition and fully functional before leaving the respective depots

• The drivers will only move the bus after making sure the rear door is closed and is informed of the same by the conductor

• Passengers should not be allowed to travel standing on the footboard of the bus

• The bus should be driven by the driver only after it is ensured that the front and the rear doors were shut

• The doors should be opened and passengers allowed to deboard only when the bus halts at the designated bus stand and not before

The teenage girl had boarded a crowded public bus on Monday in an effort to get a free ride, and she was standing close to the entrance. She quickly passed out and dropped off the bus close to Kusanur village in Hanagal Taluk, Haveri district. She died from head wounds. At the police station in Adooru, a case was reported.

The ‘Shakti Yojane’ scheme, which provides free transportation for women on state-run buses, was introduced by the Karnataka government on Sunday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hailed the program’s start as a step towards empowering women in the state. Five women received pink smart cards as a symbolic start to the smart card distribution during the scheme launch.