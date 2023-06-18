DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

3 people including 2 soldiers killed in light aircraft crash

Jun 18, 2023, 09:25 pm IST

Paris: 3 people, including 2 soldiers were killed as the light aircraft they were travelling crashed  in a hilly region in the Var department of south of France. The French army’s southern command said that the  soldiers were from the nearby 2nd combat helicopter regiment training base.

Investigation to find out the cause of the crash has been started.  Criminal and forensic investigators were at the scene. The stricken aircraft was located with the help of water-bombing helicopters.

 

