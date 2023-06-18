3 people including 2 soldiers killed in light aircraft crash

Paris: 3 people, including 2 soldiers were killed as the light aircraft they were travelling crashed in a hilly region in the Var department of south of France. The French army’s southern command said that the soldiers were from the nearby 2nd combat helicopter regiment training base.

Investigation to find out the cause of the crash has been started. Criminal and forensic investigators were at the scene. The stricken aircraft was located with the help of water-bombing helicopters.