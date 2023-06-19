Social media influencer from China loses her life while participating in an intensive weight-loss boot camp

According to media reports, a Chinese social media influencer, known as Cuihua, lost her life while participating in an intensive weight-loss boot camp in northwestern China. Cuihua, who was actively sharing her weight-loss journey with tens of thousands of followers on Douyin (China’s version of TikTok), aimed to become an inspiration for her audience by losing more than half of her body weight. Her death has raised concerns about the regulation of the influencer industry and shed light on the safety risks associated with weight-loss camps, as well as the pressure women face to conform to mainstream beauty standards.

Cuihua’s documented weight-loss journey included videos of her engaging in intensive training exercises. She disclosed her starting weight of 156 kilograms and expressed her goal of losing 100 kilograms. These videos gained significant attention on Chinese social media platforms and were featured in various state media outlets.

Reports indicate that Cuihua attended multiple weight-loss camps in different cities, with her final camp being in Shaanxi province. Although the camp promoted “nutritious meals, rest, and healthy exercise,” it is said that she chose to restrict her diet while undergoing intense workouts. Within two months, she lost over 27 kilograms, which ultimately led to her demise.

Following Cuihua’s death, her training videos were removed from her social media account, and her pictures were taken down. The influencer’s family reportedly received “compensation” from the weight-loss camp in Shaanxi. Local authorities have launched an investigation into her death, focusing on whether the weight-loss camp conducted excessive or improper training.

This incident comes shortly after the death of a young man during a live-streamed social media challenge, raising further scrutiny of the influencer industry in China. The tragic outcomes of these events have prompted discussions about the need for regulations to ensure the safety and well-being of influencers and to address the potential risks associated with extreme weight-loss practices promoted on social media.