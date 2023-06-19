Uddhav Thackeray mocks Prime Minister Modi, compares him to Nazi leader; Hitler also had these traits

On Sunday, the day before Shiv Sena foundation day, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi harshly in front of party office holders in Mumbai.

Thackeray compared PM Modi to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in an indirect swipe at him. The Shiv Sena leader said, ‘Hitler was also like this, his beginning was the same. First he controlled the media and then concentrated the power. Are we following Hitler’s path?’

When discussing former Twitter CEO Jack Doresy’s assertions that the social media network was pressured by the Indian government during the farmers’ protest, the former Maharashtra CM compared him to Adolf Hitler.

Thackeray also criticised PM Modi for skipping the violently divided Manipur. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader: ‘Modi is going to America but not to Manipur.’ ‘If you have the courage, send the Enforcement Directorate and CBI teams to Manipur. The people there will make them disappear…’

The former chief minister of Maharashtra also implied a comparison between Afghan dictator Ahmed Shah Abdali and Home Minister Amit Shah. Uddhav Thackeray also thanked his party workers and said, ‘I am fortunate to have fighters like you with me. I won’t be able to repay your debts. I don’t have anything on paper. No party name, no party symbol, yet you all are with me.’