After disagreement with husband, woman, three kids found dead in well

The bodies of a 35-year-old lady and her three small children were pulled from a well on Thursday in the village of Naharpur in the Kohdaur region, according to the police.

They claimed that, on the surface, it seemed that the four had committed suicide.

Police said that Pramila, the wife, her sons Divyansh, 5, and Shivansh, 3, as well as her daughter Saloni, 10, all dove into the well.

According to her family members, Pramila’s husband Sohanlal used to work as a worker in Mumbai, and she had been pressing him to take her with him there.

She departed for her parents’ home on Tuesday after Sohanlal turned down his offer to drive her to Mumbai. Along with her three children, she was found dead on Thursday.

Police stated they are looking into the matter.