Brunch recipe: Easy Paneer Kathi Roll

Ingredients:

For the filling:

– 200 grams paneer, cut into thin strips

– 1 medium onion, thinly sliced

– 1 medium capsicum (bell pepper), thinly sliced

– 1 medium tomato, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 2 teaspoons ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons oil

For the roti:

– 1 cup whole wheat flour

– Water for kneading

– Salt to taste

– Oil for cooking

For assembling:

– Green chutney

– Tomato ketchup

– Finely chopped onions

– Finely chopped coriander leaves

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine whole wheat flour, salt, and enough water to make a soft dough. Knead the dough well and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

3. Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies to the pan. Sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add the capsicum and cook for 2-3 minutes until it becomes slightly tender.

5. Now, add the tomatoes, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes soften and the spices blend together.

6. Add the paneer strips to the pan and gently toss them with the masala until well coated. Cook for another 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Remove from heat.

7. Divide the dough into small portions and roll them into thin rotis using a rolling pin.

8. Heat a tawa or flat griddle over medium heat. Cook the rotis one by one, applying oil on both sides, until they are cooked and have golden brown spots.

9. To assemble the rolls, spread a spoonful of green chutney and tomato ketchup on each roti. Place a portion of the paneer filling in the center of the roti. Sprinkle some finely chopped onions and coriander leaves on top.

10. Roll the roti tightly, folding in the sides to hold the filling. Secure the roll with a toothpick if needed.

11. Serve the Paneer Kathi Rolls hot with extra chutney or ketchup on the side.

Enjoy your delicious Paneer Kathi Rolls!