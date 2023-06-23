GE-HAL aimed at joint production of F414 fighter jet engines in India

In a momentous move, GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd struck an agreement to jointly manufacture the former’s F414 fighter aircraft engines in India. According to GE Aerospace, the agreement involves the future cooperative manufacturing of F414s in India, subject to US government export authorization. The agreement, which is part of the Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 programme, requires final approval from the US Congress. The F404 engines, which are lighter than the GE 414 engines, have been used to power India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1 and Mk1A.

Engine manufacture is complicated, and it is widely considered as the weakest link in India’s Make in India initiative. According to sources from the White House, the US will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while India will construct a mission in Seattle.