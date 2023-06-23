Portion of Meghalaya football stadium, which opened six months ago, collapsed

Officials said that a section of the PA Sangma Football Stadium in Tura, Meghalaya, which was inaugurated in December of last year, had fallen.

The famous stadium, which was opened by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, is a component of the PA Sangma Sports Complex, which the government is developing at a cost of Rs 127 crore, according to them. They also stated that there were no casualties in the Thursday incident.

‘A part of the peripheral retaining wall of the football stadium of the PA Sangma Sports Complex collapsed. The initial cause has been noted as damage under the duress of heavy rains experienced in Tura and the West Garo Hills region,’ a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

‘The reasons for the collapse of part of the retaining wall are being inquired into. The Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, has launched an official investigation into the matter,’ it said.

In May of last year, a section of the Meghalaya assembly building that was still under construction collapsed. Prior to the Assembly elections, the 70-ton dome of the Rs 177.7 crore structure collapsed, igniting a political uproar in the state.