NIA claims, rise of Bishnoi gang is comparable to that of Dawood in 1990s

The National Investigation Agency claimed in a chargesheet filed in a terror-gangster conspiracy case that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gangster tactics for growing his terror network were remarkably similar to how Dawood Ibrahim grew his network in the 1990s.

Lawrence Bishnoi started off committing small-time crimes before starting his own gang. As of right present, the Bishnoi gang has around 700 gunmen across North India, 300 of whom are from Punjab. With the help of Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Goldy Brar, it was able to spread from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

According to the NIA, young individuals are lured into the Bishnoi gang via social media with the promise of a future in Canada. According to the NIA chargesheet, the Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda hired Bishnoi gang shooters to conduct target killings and criminal activities in Punjab while he was hiding out in Pakistan.

According to the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, the NIA has filed a chargesheet in court against 16 gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.