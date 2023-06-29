Sony launches Bravia XR X90L television series in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Sony launched its Bravia XR X90L television series in India. The Sony Bravia XR X90L series is available in 3 variants of different sizes. The 55-inch XR-55X90L variant is priced at Rs. 1,39,990, while the 65-inch XR-65X90L variant will cost Rs. 1,79,990. These 2 are available now through Sony’s sales network in India, which includes Sony Center stores, major electronics stores, and key online retailers. The third 75-inch XR-75X90L has not been launched yet, and will be made available to buy at a later date.

The Sony Bravia XR X90L series come with Ultra-HD (3840×2160-pixel) full-array LED displays, featuring Sony’s Triluminos quantum-dot technology. The televisions support Dolby Atmos audio, and Dolby Vision format. Other image enhancement features on the televisions include an IMAX Enhanced mode, as well as the Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

The Sony Bravia XR-X90L runs on Android TV, with the Google TV user interface on top. This also means native support for Google Assistant, as well as access to over 10,000 apps through the Google Play Store for Android TV. Other features include Cognitive Processor XR that handles image processing, acoustic multi audio sound, support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and gaming features