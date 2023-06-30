Popular European city bans suitcases to cut down noise pollution! Read on..

The very famous city of Dubrovnik in Croatia is breathtaking, both for its natural beauty and for the fascinating colours and textures of its architecture. Its popularity as a travel destination in Europe is largely due to this. The city of Dubrovnik draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, making Croatia one of the most gorgeous countries in all of Europe.

However, a new policy that has been introduced to this beautiful city has surprised tourists all over the world who want to make a visit to this city. According to The New York Post, Dubrovnik residents have complained about noise pollution when tourists drag their suitcases around the city’s famed stone-paved and cobbled streets, claiming that the act keeps them up at night. And because of this, Mayor Mato Frankovic has introduced new rules that will ban tourists from dragging wheeled suitcases around the winding roads in Dubrovnik’s Old Town. Visitors who do choose to carry their bags face a hefty fine of $288 (Rs 23630).

The action is a part of the Dubrovnik Tourist Office’s ‘Respect the City’ initiative. The new portal further mentions that the ban is part of a bigger plan to stop tourists from carrying suitcases in Dubrovnik. According to local reports, starting in November, the local government intends to set up a system where travellers deposit bags outside the city.

According to The Dubrovnik Times, Dubrovnik has continued to be a very popular tourist destination, with 289,000 visitors and 763,500 overnight stays since the year’s commencement. In addition to having streets made of stone, the city’s Old Town is renowned for its old walls that surround it, its sunny climate, and for being the location of King’s Landing in the hit television series Game of Thrones.