Realme announces India launch date of ‘Realme Buds Wireless 3’

Jun 30, 2023, 10:43 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese technology giant Realme announced the India launch date of its Buds Wireless 3. The earphones will be launched in the Indian markets on June 30. The new earphones will succeed the Realme Buds Wireless 2 launched in 2021.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 comes with active noise cancellation and support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earphones are tipped to come with a 13.6mm dynamic bass driver.The Realme earphones are likely to be water resistant and offer up to 10m of Bluetooth connectivity range.
The neckband will be priced under Rs. 2,999.

