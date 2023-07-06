EPL giant Manchester United confirms the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United, one of the giants of the English Premier League (EPL), has officially announced the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea. The club made the announcement on Wednesday, July 5. United revealed that Mount has signed a contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, with the option to extend for an additional year.

According to earlier reports from ESPN, the deal between the two clubs, United and Chelsea, is valued at $69.5 million, with an additional $6.3 million in potential add-ons. At 24 years old, Mount is United’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

In response to his move, Mount acknowledged that it was not an easy decision to leave the club where he grew up but expressed confidence in the exciting future ahead of him.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,” Mount stated in a press release.

He further added, “Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and I am ready for the hard work expected here.”

John Murtough, the football director of Manchester United, emphasized Mount’s intelligence and technical qualities, stating that they will be valuable additions to the squad.

“We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford,” Murtough added.

Mount had been with Chelsea since the age of six when he joined the club’s youth team. During his time at Chelsea, he has achieved success, including winning the UEFA Champions League in 2021, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. With 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 appearances for Chelsea, Mount has proven himself as a valuable player for the West London club.