IRCTC launches Jyotirlinga Yatra: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched Jyotirlinga Yatra to 7 Jyotirlingas. A Jyotirlinga is a shrine where Lord Shiva is worshipped in the form of a Jyotirlingam. The tour is announced as the month of Sawan started on July 4. During this month devotees observe fasts to please Lord Shiva, perform rituals, and visit temples.

The tour will cover Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, the Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar, Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, and the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga.

The 9 nights and 10 days trip will begin on July 27 and end on August 5, 2023. The Bharat Gaurav tourist train will operate from Gorakhpur. Passengers can board and deboard the train at Ayodhya Cantt, Barabanki Jn, Lucknow, Kanpur, Orai, and Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi.

Interested people can book tickets at EMI option. There is a Rs 905 per month LTC and EMI facility available. Government or non-government banks that are listed on the IRCTC portal offer EMI facilities. Additionally, reservations for this trip may be made at the IRCTC office in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow’s Paryatan Bhawan, or online at the website: www.irctctourism.com.

The package price for one/two/three persons in economy class (sleeper class) is Rs18,466 per person. The total cost for each child (5 to 11 years old) is Rs 17,350. The price of the package is Rs 30,668 for one, two, or three people in standard class (3AC class), and Rs 29,356 for children (5–11 years). For one, two, or three people sharing a Comfort class (2AC class) room, the package costs Rs 40,603 for each person, and Rs 39,028 for the child (5-11 years). This package includes transportation in second, third, and sleeper classes, breakfast, lunch, and dinner with vegetarian options, as well as local sightseeing in AC and non-AC buses.